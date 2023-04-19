Should the Texans be interested in 49ers QB Trey Lance?

The Houston Texans have most of their positions squared away ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

The three positions of need are quarterback, receiver, and defensive end. Houston is expected to use the No. 2 overall pick for a quarterback and let the rest of the draft dictate how they address the other two key areas.

What if the Texans could shore up quarterback in a meaningful way ahead of the draft?

According to Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network, the San Francisco 49ers are fielding calls from teams about quarterback Trey Lance. Teams perceive that Brock Purdy is the starter for the near future, and want to know about the possibility of acquiring Lance, a former 2021 No. 3 overall pick.

Should the Texans be interested in Lance?

Much of the coaching staff is familiar with Lance having come over from the 49ers. New coach DeMeco Ryans was the defensive coordinator for San Francisco each of the past two seasons that Lance has been on the team. Having been a part of pre-draft meetings with the 49ers that included all position groups, Ryans would have a comprehensive understanding of what the former North Dakota State product could bring to the Texans.

New offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik would also be another figure that would have an understanding of what Lance could provide. Slowik was the 49ers’ offensive passing game specialist in 2021 and later the passing game coordinator in 2022. Last offseason and training camp was designed to have Lance take over for Jimmy Garoppolo as starting quarterback. If anyone knows what Lance can do for the Texans’ new scheme, it would be Slowik.

If the Texans wanted to bring Lance to Houston, the final hurdle would be compensation. While the 49ers traded their 2021 first-round, 2022 first-round, 2022 third-round, and 2023 first-round selections to the Miami Dolphins for the No. 3 overall pick (incidentally Houston’s that was surrendered as part of the Laremy Tunsil trade), San Francisco reasonably cannot expect a similar haul for a player who has played four games over two seasons.

Story continues

Adding Lance would free Houston up to use their No. 2 overall pick to take Alabama defensive end Will Anderson. If Houston still wanted to go with a quarterback there, then the Lance signing would mean third-year Davis Mills would be battling for a spot on the roster.

More 2023 NFL Draft!

Texans take Georgia OT Broderick Jones in College Sports Wire mock draft

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire