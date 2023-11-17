Texans’ injury report: Injury report grows on Thursday

The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans released their second injury report of the week on Thursday. The Texans, who had one very long injury report on Wednesday to start the week, had it grow on Thursday.

However, it wasn’t all bad because nine players had their practice status upgraded.

Check out the details of their Thursday injury report below.

Did not participate

None of these guys were able to practice for the second straight day. Pierce missed the game last week. Devin Singletary rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown in his place, winning AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said that he thought that Pierce was likely returning but two days not practicing makes it less likely.

Limited participation

Arnold and Fant were new additions. Fant, their starting right tackle, is a player to watch on Friday’s report. If he can’t go, that might mean that former Cardinals tackle Josh Jones would have to play, and he has not been good this season.

Jordan was upgraded over Wednesday. Collins was limited for the second straight day.

Full participation

Tunsil, Woods, Anderson, Hinish, Howard and Schultz were all upgraded from Wednesday.

Cardinals' Thursday injury report

