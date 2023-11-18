Texans injury report: Dameon Pierce out vs. Cardinals

The Houston Texans wrapped up their week of practice preparing for the Arizona Cardinals and released the final injury report of the week. What was a lengthy report ends up with only eight players listed with a game designation.

Five players were ruled and another three are questionable.

The details are below.

Ruled out

Pierce returned to practice on Friday and was limited but it wasn’t enough to make him available. Devin Singletary will get the start. To’oTo’o is their leading tackler. Ward is a starter.

Questionable

DE Will Anderson (knee), WR Noah Brown (knee), DE Dylan Horton (knee)

Anderson was unable to practice on Friday. Brown was limited all week and Horton was a new addition on Friday.

No game designation

All these guys will be ready to play.

Cardinal's injury report games designations

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire