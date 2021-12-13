Texans injury update after 33-13 loss to the Seahawks

The Houston Texans took some injuries in the 33-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

The NFL season is known for its attrition, and the Texans certainly are taking it on as they concluded Week 14. Their Friday injury report going into the Seahawks matchup was the longest it has been since Week 1.

Coach David Culley met with the media after the loss and provided an update on some of the injuries that hit Houston, who now falls to 2-11 on the year. Here is a look at the players who were injured or were otherwise unavailable on game day for Houston.

1. LB Kamu Grugier-Hill

Grugier-Hill had to ride the cart after injuring his knee in the third quarter.

After the game, Culley said he would know more Monday.

“Not an update yet,” said Culley. “He does have a knee. We’ll find a little bit more out about it tomorrow.”

2. WR Davion Davis

Davis was questionable in the first quarter with an ankle injury. Culley didn’t provide an update as to how the receiver was doing.

3. CB Desmond King

King left the game with what the medical staff thought may be a concussion. However, it didn’t turn out to be the case.

“Desmond was okay,” said Culley. “They thought Desmond had a concussion, but he did not have a concussion. He came back in and played.”

4. S Justin Reid

Reid left the game in the third quarter and was evaluated for a concussion.

“Justin actually had a concussion,” Culley confirmed.

The concussion would be the second of the season for Reid and the third of his career.

5. RB Rex Burkhead

Burkhead left the game and was questionable with a groin injury. Running back Royce Freeman got the rest of the carries for the Texans.

Culley did not provide an update on Burkhead.

6. David Johnson

The team found out Saturday that Johnson had COVID-19, according to Culley. On the team’s transactions for Saturday, Johnson was not listed as going to the COVID-19 reserve. Instead, running back Jaylen Samuels was listed as going to the COVID-19 reserve.

