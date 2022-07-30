Texans injuries from Day 1 of training camp

The Houston Texans held their first day of practice Friday, and it did come with some injuries.

According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, tight end Antony Auclair was carted off the practice field and had an ice bag on his right knee. Coach Lovie Smith did not provide any update on Auclair during his post-practice presser.

The Texans had four players not practice in defensive end Jonathan Greenard (foot), linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee), center Justin Britt (foot), and receiver Phillip Dorsett (undisclosed).

Defensive back Tristin McCollum, defensive end Jordan Jenkins, and rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano are on the active/physically unable to perform list. All three are eligible to come back at any time after passing their physicals.

