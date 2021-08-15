Texans injuries after 26-7 preseason win over the Packers

The Houston Texans got their first preseason win with a 26-7 victory over the Green Bay Packers Saturday night at Lambeau Field.

For coach David Culley, it is the best way to start his new tenure as the franchise’s fourth full-time coach.

However, the victory did come with a few injuries. Here is a look at the injuries sustained and updates provided by Culley after the game.

1. WR Anthony Miller

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The former Chicago Bears 2018 second-round pick sustained a "slight dislocation" of his shoulder, according to coach David Culley. Miller will get an MRI and the Texans will go from there. Miller caught two passes for 15 yards on three targets.

2. DE Jonathan Greenard

(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

The Texans' third-round pick from last year sprained his ankle, Culley said. The team doesn't know the extent of his ankle to this point. Greenard produced 1.0 sack, a forced fumble, and a tackle.

3. TE Ryan Izzo

(AP Photo)

The former New England Patriots tight end went to the sideline and was tended to by trainers. Culley did not provide an update on Izzo's condition after the game. Izzo was not targeted in the game.

