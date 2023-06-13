Texans to induct defensive legend J.J. Watt into Ring of Honor

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) looks on before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Houston. Watt and the Texans have â€œmutually agreed to part ways,â€ ending the tenure of the face of the franchise and adding another huge change to an offseason filled with upheaval.

J.J. Watt is coming home.

On Monday, the Texans released a video honoring the legendary defensive player as they prepare to induct him into the Ring of Honor.

Watt announced his retirement last year after spending two years with the Arizona Cardinals. He becomes the third member of Houston's Ring of Honor along with wide receiver Andre Johnson and late owner Robert C. McNair. He'll be inducted during the Texan's game against the Steelers on Oct. 1.

“We are so excited to have J.J. Watt join the Ring of Honor as our third member. Everybody knows how much J.J. means to our family, the Texans organization and the entire City of Houston," The McNair family said in a statement released with the announcement. "He is one of the most dominant players in NFL history and he created a unique and irreplaceable bond with our fans. J.J. has always kept a special place in Houston’s heart and we’re thrilled to welcome him back. On the behalf of the entire organization, we can’t wait to give J.J. and his family the celebration he deserves on October 1st.”

Watt, the 11th overall pick from the 2011 NFL Draft, is a three-time defensive player of the year who played 10 seasons with Houston. He led the league in sacks five times and was also selected to first team All-Pro five times. Additionally, he is the franchise leader in sacks.

"Damn, am I proud to be a Texan."



Drop a message to welcome @JJWatt back home ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/rJMhVDA6tv — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 12, 2023

Watt is also known for his philanthropy and his strong connection to the community in Houston. In the wake of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, Watt started a relief fund that raised over $41 million for victims of the storm.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: J.J. Watt to be inducted into Houston Texans' Ring of Honor