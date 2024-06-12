Texans to host joint practice with Los Angeles Rams during training camp

The Houston Texans will get a behind-the-scenes look at one of the league’s top offensive minds this August.

According to The Athetlic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, the Los Angeles Rams and Texans will hold a joint practice on Thursday, August 22 in Houston at NRG Stadium prior to the final preseason game on August 24.

Sean McVay said the Rams will hold joint practices against three teams: Texans, Cowboys and Chargers. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) June 11, 2024

Los Angeles bounced back from an injury-riddled 5-12 season in 2022 to make the playoffs last season. In a revenge game for Jared Goff, the Detroit Lions secured the win at Ford Field during the wild-card round.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford’s return and rookie wideout Puka Nacua’s emergence helped the Rams offense go from 27th in points and 32nd in yards in 2022 to 8th in points and 7th in yards. Head coach and offensive play caller Sean McVay also played a pivotal role in the return to the postseason.

The Texans will benefit from practicing on both and playing against a McVay-led roster heading into what hopes to be another prominent season behind Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud.

Los Angeles ranked among the league’s upper half in every major offensive category, with the run game ranking as one of the league’s most effective. The Rams did so primarily out of three wide receiver sets.

The Texans need to have Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Stefon Diggs on the field. Bobby Slowik needs to run the football. So, Houston will have to run the ball better in 3 WR sets. How might they accomplish this? Let's look at how the LA Rams ran it the best in 2023 #HTownMade pic.twitter.com/otYuYcuxOv — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) May 21, 2024

Stroud, the Texans’ main x-factor in 2023 to secure a postseason berth, will also spend the day with the Rams Super Bowl-winning signal caller. Stroud praised Stafford while appearing on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

#Texans QB CJ Stroud says Matthew Stafford would have 3 or 4 rings if he had been in Aaron Rodgers' shoes all those years in Green Bay. “If you gave Matthew Stafford a chance like Aaron Rodgers had, I guarantee you he might have more rings for sure.”pic.twitter.com/MXiYMvEBEF — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 4, 2024

Stafford played 15 seasons in the NFL and has seen every type of defensive formation thrown his way. Entering his second season, Stroud will likely see an uptick in new formations to trick him now with film on him.

The practice could also be somewhat of a dress rehearsal for second-round pick Kamari Lassiter. Ideally, the Texans thought he would play on the inside, but his strong showing during minicamp on the outside generated buzz that he’ll stick as the No. 2 corner.

Few pass-catchers will point out flaws in a young defensive backs game like former Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp.

Kamari Lassiter looking pretty good breaking on the ball while in coverage against perennial Pro Bowl WR Stefon Diggs pic.twitter.com/tbbCsSMDWo — Graham Coffey (@GrahamCoffeyDC) June 6, 2024

Houston has plenty of pass-rushing talent after signing Denico Autry and Danielle Hunter to play alongside Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr.

The three-hour event should be another exceptional game of chess between McVay and Ryans. The two went toe-to-toe against one another for two seasons when Ryans served as San Francisco’s defensive coordinator prior to his return to Hpuswho spent two years battling in the NFC West when Ryans was with the 49ers, with how the Texans deploy pressure.

