Texans host former Auburn DB Jaylin Simpson for top-30 visit

According to KPRC2 Sports’ Aaron Wilson, the Houston Texans will host Auburn defensive back Jaylin Simpson on Tuesday before the upcoming NFL draft later this month.

Simpson, a four-year starter for the Tigers, can play anywhere in the secondary. He began his career as Auburn’s starting nickel defender before switching to free safety full-time in 2022.

Auburn @AuburnFootball defensive back Jaylin Simpson visiting #Texans today, per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 9, 2024

Last season, Simpson earned All-SEC honors while totaling 38 tackles and three pass breakups. His four interceptions ranked third among SEC players, trailing only Kentucky’s Maxwell Hairston and Alabama’s Terrion Arnold.

Last month at the NFL combine, Simpson impressed during on-field drills, running at 4.45 40-time with a 4.55 20-yard shuttle. Simpson a 40-inch vertical and an 11-foot-1 broad jump, both ranked inisde the top 10 among safety prospects at the event.

The Texans are looking for position flexibility in the secondary heading into Year 2 of the DeMeco Ryans’ era. The nickel position is one area that remains unknown given the status of the safety room.

Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward were serviceable while helping Houston clinch its first AFC South title in four years, but were also inconsistent in man coverage. Pitre, who enters a crucial Year 3 with Houston, was credited with 14 missed tackles last season in coverage.

Ward missed nine games, including both playoff matchups, due to multiple injuries and was placed on the second-ending injured reserve in late December.

Jaylin Simpson is a 5’11” 179 lbs safety with 1 year of safety experience in 2023 as his former seasons were spent as a CB. Fitting the run is still a work in progress as far as his eyes, size, & angles. But this fit vs a 221 lbs RB is very encouraging pic.twitter.com/ctmj7fXjXj — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) April 9, 2024

Simpson, a projected Day 3 pick, likely wouldn’t start from the jump, but his presence could raise the level of competition in practice. All three defenders have experience playing in the nickel, too. Pitre, who won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, shined at Baylor as the team’s starting STAR position.

Ward, who joined Ryans after eight seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, began his career at the nickel before transitioning to safety in 2018. In 2022, he shifted back to the slot role following the emergence of All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga.

The Texans currently own nine picks in the draft, including two picks in the second, fourth, sixth, and seventh rounds, respectively.

