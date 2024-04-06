Texans to host breakout ACC RB for top 30 visit

As the Houston Texans continue to prepare for the NFL draft later this month, prospects will head to NRG Stadium for in-person visits.

One visit could be worth monitoring given the status of Houston’s running back room entering offseason workouts and it could end up being another key piece to the offense.

According to Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline, Louisville running back Isaac Guerendo will meet with the Texans before the draft for a top-30 visit. Guerendo is expected to be a mid-round target and a potential option for Houston in the fourth round.

Louisville running back Isaac Guerendo has an official 30 visit with the @HoustonTexans. Also- @49ers have a 3rd round grade on Guerendo & will consider him as day two closes out. — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) April 6, 2024

Few players have bolstered their draft stock through the pre-draft process as much as Guerendo. Last month during the combine, he put on a clinic in front of scouts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Guerendo’s 4.33 40-time was the fastest among running backs at the event. His 41.5-inch vertical was the best among backs, while his 10-foot, 9-inch broad jump ranked second.

After transferring from Wisconsin in the offseason, Guerendo posted career numbers while splitting reps with Jahwar Jordan. In 132 attempts, the senior rushed for 810 yards and 11 touchdowns, while adding 22 catches for 234 yards.

Even after trading for and extending Joe Mixon, the Texans remain in the market for another running back. Houston believes the best is still to come with the former Bengals’ star, but the run game woes factored into Houston’s demise during the divisional round loss against Baltimore.

As free agency winds down, sights turn to the draft for a complementary No. 3 option behind the Pro Bowl rusher and third-year back Dameon Pierce. There’s talent found in the current class, but Houston could wait to target someone on Day 3.

Guerendo should be on the shortlist of options for Houston beginning in Round 4. While he’s yet to prove his skills as a lead back, the athleticism would be a welcomed addition to a revamped offense that recently added Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs.

The Texans turned to Devin Singletary as the new leading man by midseason and saw progress in a woeful rushing attack en route to winning a division title. Singletary posted career-highs in rushing yards (898) and carries (216), but it wasn’t enough to bolster a 23rd-ranked unit that averaged 3.7 yards combined.

Louisville RB Isaac Guerendo is one of the best athletes in the 2024 NFL Draft (ran a 4.33 at the combine). He had a top-30 visit with the #Texans and coming up with the #Dolphins and #Chargers. He’ll also visit the #Colts at their local Pro Day next week. pic.twitter.com/DJDBbQw7Hk — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) April 6, 2024

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans emphasized during his final press conference of the season the need to upgrade the run game if Houston hopes to return to the postseason in a revamped competitive AFC South next fall.

“I think as you see as you go throughout this game, especially in the postseason, teams that win games – you’ve got to be able to run the football and sustain it,” Ryans said. “And we weren’t able to accomplish that versus the Ravens, and it showed up. So, we [definitely] have areas to improve – many different areas – but the run game is one of those areas, for sure.”

The Texans own nine picks in April’s draft, including two second-round picks and two fourth-round picks.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire