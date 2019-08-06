Texans hold Lonnie Johnson out of joint practice with Packers

The Packers weren’t particularly happy with Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson, and some of the hits he was delivering in yesterday’s joint workout.

They won’t have to worry about them today.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans are holding Johnson out of today’s second day of practices in Green Bay.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien tossed Johnson from yesterday’s practice when things got a little heated, but said afterward it was “not a big deal.”

Keeping him out Tuesday may simply be a goodwill gesture, after the Packers were unhappy with Johnson’s aggressive play and posing over tight end Jace Sternberger after one hit.

They’ll ostensibly see him in Thursday’s preseason game, when the expectations are naturally different.