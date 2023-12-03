Texans hold on for 22-17 win, ending Broncos' five-game winning streak

The Texans play the most exciting games in the NFL.

Their last seven games have been decided in the last 30 seconds, including three field goals with no time left. Their kicker, Matt Ammendola, missed a 58-yard field goal with 29 seconds remaining last week in a loss to the Jaguars.

The Texans held on this week.

Texans defensive back Jimmie Ward intercepted Russell Wilson in the end zone with 9 seconds remaining, sealing a 22-17 win in the showcase early game Sunday. The Texans moved to 7-5, while the Broncos fell to 6-6.

The Broncos took over at their own 20 with 4:36 remaining. They converted two fourth downs to keep the drive alive.

Texans rookie Will Anderson nearly ended it with a fourth-and-1 stop of Javonte Williams in the backfield, but Williams got out of the tackle and stretched for the 1 yard necessary at the two-minute warning. On fourth-and-three from the Houston 13, Wilson ran for 5 yards.

From there, Wilson threw two incompletions and then his third interception of the day to end it.

Texans cornerback Derek Stingley had a breakout game with two interceptions and four pass breakups, while Anderson had two sacks, five tackles, four quarterback hits and got a pass defensed on a tipped ball that led to one of Stingley's interceptions.

The Broncos had 282 yards and went 0-for-11 on third down, with Wilson going 15-of-26 for 186 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. He did not throw any interceptions in the Broncos' five-game win streak, which ended in Houston on Sunday.

The Texans gained 353 yards but couldn't put away the Broncos, letting them hang around and giving them a chance to pull out an improbable victory.

C.J. Stroud went 16-of-27 for 274 yards with a touchdown. He was favoring his hip, which he was on the injury report with this week, several times during the game, and he left for two plays for a concussion check after a quarterback sneak. Backup Davis Mills completed his only pass for 18 yards.

Nico Collins caught nine passes for 191 yards and a touchdown.

The Texans lost rookie receiver Tank Dell for the season with a fractured fibula, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Dell was injured on Dameon Pierce's 3-yard touchdown run when he was rolled from behind in the first quarter.