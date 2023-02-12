Texans hiring 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik as offensive coordinator

The Houston Texans have taken another San Francisco 49ers assistant to join DeMeco Ryans’ new coaching staff.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans are hiring 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik as their new offensive coordinator, replacing Pep Hamilton, who was Houston’s play-caller for the 2022 season.

Slowik joins Nick Kray and Stephen Adegoke as the other former San Francisco assistants to join the Texans’ new staff under Ryans.

Slowik had been on the 49ers’ staff led by Kyle Shanahan since the 2017 season, and was even a defensive quality control coach alongside Ryans in that first year. Slowik remained in that role until 2019 when he became an offensive assistant for the next two seasons. In 2021, Slowik was the 49ers’ offensive pass game specialist.

More 2023 NFL Draft!

Texans take Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez in CBS Sports mock draft

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire