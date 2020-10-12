When the Falcons last searched for a new coach, after the 2014 season, owner Arthur Blank hired Jed Hughes of Korn Ferry. This time, Hughes may not be available.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reported over the weekend that Texans owner Cal McNair has hired Hughes to help the franchise hire a new G.M. and head coach.

Schefter notes that Hughes typically assists only one team during a given hiring cycle.

The Texans won’t hire a G.M. or a coach until the season ends. Unless Hughes is willing to work for two teams at the same time (and unless those two teams are willing to having Hughes split his loyalties and attention between two clients), the Falcons will have to go elsewhere.

Then again, maybe the Falcons will go elsewhere anyway. After all, Hughes brought them coach Dan Quinn, the guy Blank just fired.

Besides, and as Rich Eisen pointed out earlier day during a visit to his weekday show on Peacock, most people in the football business and who know football people could come up with a list of candidates and arrange interviews and otherwise facilitate a decision-making process in fairly short order. With long-time NFL executive Rich McKay still working for the Falcons as president and CEO, Blank shouldn’t need an outside table-setter. McKay should be entrusted with creating a list of candidates for the jobs and embarking on the process of interviewing them and making a hire.

The Falcons have plenty of time to conduct their searches, given the decision to fire both Quinn and G.M. Thomas Dimitroff, who held the job since 2008. If McKay can’t trust McKay to spearhead the search process, then frankly Blank should consider making it a clean sweep.

Texans hire Korn Ferry; will Falcons try to do the same? originally appeared on Pro Football Talk