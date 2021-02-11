Texans to hire ex-Lions coach Dylan Thompson as a character coach

The Houston Texans will hire Dylan Thompson to be the team’s new character coach. It’s a role Thompson has held with the Detroit Lions for the last three years. Several reports out of Houston indicate the hiring is imminent.

Thompson was brought in by the Bob Quinn/Matt Patricia regime to help in various off-field duties with players. The Lions defined Thompson’s role like this,

Thompson is responsible for a variety of programs within team development, where he assists athletes with their transition into the NFL, as well as providing off-the-field support both during and following their careers.

He figures to do similar things in Houston, which has a former character coach in Jack Easterby pulling the strings within the organization.

Thompson played quarterback at South Carolina and had a brief run behind Jared Goff with the Los Angeles Rams before moving into coaching.