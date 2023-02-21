Texans hire ex-Colts OL coach Chris Strausser

The Houston Texans are hiring former Indianapolis Colts offensive line coach Chris Strausser for the same role, per Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston on Tuesday.

Strausser interviewed for the vacancy earlier this month as the potential replacement for George Warhop, who was hired under the Lovie Smith regime.

Sources: #Texans retain receivers coach-passing game coordinator Ben McDaniels, hire Chris Strausser as offensive line coach, Chris Kiffin as linebackers coach, Jake Moreland as tight ends coach, other staff updates: @KPRC2https://t.co/OFfMXcE8x9 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 21, 2023

Strausser joined the Colts coaching staff during the 2019 offseason as the offensive line coach and held the role for four seasons since the team parted ways with former offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo.

The Colts offensive line allowed the second-most sacks (60) in the NFL during the 2022 season.

The Colts are currently building out their coaching staff under new head coach Shane Steichen, and there is one leading candidate for the role.

Regardless, Strausser will be staying in the division as the offensive line coach for the Texans new head coach in DeMeco Ryans.

