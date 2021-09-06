Texans head coach names Tyrod Taylor starting QB, Deshaun Watson will sit

Houston Texans head coach David Culley made an announcement on Monday that was pretty obvious, but still needed to be said: Tyrod Taylor, not Deshaun Watson, will be the Texans' starting quarterback.

#Texans coach David Culley tells reporters that Tyrod Taylor will start at QB, which confirms what appeared clear: Deshaun Watson will sit on the roster but not play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 6, 2021

The situation between Watson and the Texans is extremely weird, so even though he's one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, everyone knew this was coming. Watson has been accused of multiple instances of sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions, and 22 women have filed civil lawsuits against him. Due to those allegations and lawsuits, Watson is being investigated by both law enforcement and the NFL. He could be fined, suspended, or even face criminal charges.

That's just one side of this ordeal. Before the allegations against Watson were made public, he was barely on speaking terms with the Texans. He was unhappy with the direction of the team, leadership, and with his lack of input on certain decisions, and had requested a trade. Even if the Texans wanted to play Watson, it's not clear if he would've suited up at all.

With all those issues, it's easiest for Watson to remain on the roster but not play. Instead the Texans will be leaning on 32-year-old Tyrod Taylor, who has started 47 games over his 10-year career. He started most of them for the Buffalo Bills from 2015-2017, but he's had a handful of starts for the Los Angeles Chargers over the last two seasons.