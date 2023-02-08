Texans grab Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt in latest NFL.com mock draft

The Houston Texans have a variety of directions they can go in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Even with the Texans using their No. 2 overall pick to take Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, the No. 12 overall selection — obtained via 2022 offseason trade with the Cleveland Browns — gives Houston options. Do they take an edge defender, a cornerback, or even a receiver?

According to Lance Zuerlein from NFL.com, the Texans use that extra Round 1 selection in his first mock draft of the offseason to take Tennessee wideout Jalin Hyatt.

Hyatt has almost unnatural speed, with the acceleration to leave man coverage in the dust. He not only is a deep threat, but he also helps move safeties out of the box.

Hyatt grabbed 67 passes for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns last season for the Volunteers. If the Texans could get the NFL equivalent of that type of production from a rookie, it would elevate their passing game.

While not overtly written into mock drafts, the selections come with their own implications of what course a team has taken in free agency. If the Texans are going with a receiver in Round 1, it reflects a scenario wherein Brandin Cooks is no longer with the franchise. In such a scenario, Young would have a youthful trio of wideouts with Hyatt, John Metchie, and Nico Collins.

More 2023 NFL Free Agency!

Derek Carr would meet Texans' QB need and free up draft obligations

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire