Texans grab Pitt DT Calijah Kancey in NFL.com 3-round mock draft

The Houston Texans need help on defense, too.

While the focus of the Texans’ No. 2 overall pick in Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft may focus on quarterback, the twin first-rounder at No. 12 overall — a gift from the 2022 offseason trade with the Cleveland Browns — has a myriad of possibilities.

According to Chad Reuter from NFL.com, the Texans use that extra first-rounder to take Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey.

Kancey could be a top-10 pick because of his strength at the point of attack and quickness. But we’ve seen other smaller tackles land in the middle of the first, such as when Aaron Donald went 13th overall in 2014. New Texans coach DeMeco Ryans is quite familiar with Donald’s game from his years in San Francisco, so you have think he’d love to add a playmaker like Kancey on what will be a revamped Houston defensive line in 2023.

Adding Kancey that early in the draft would indicate the club wants a playmaker up front on defense. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins did well playing as the three-technique in Lovie Smith’s Tampa 2 scheme, tallying 3.5 sacks along with nine tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits. Houston also has 2021 sixth-round defensive tackle Roy Lopez, who generated 1.0 sack, six tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, and a safety last season.

The rest of the draft is rather puzzling as Houston takes Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave at No. 33 overall in Round 2. The Texans drafted Brevin Jordan in Round 5 in 2021 and later took Teagan Quitoriano in Round 5 in 2022. Houston also found some value in Jordan Akins’ production last season.

Houston finishes the third round taking Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah with No. 65 overall in Round 5. The Texans traded their other third-round selection via the Browns to the Chicago Bears as part of a package to take Alabama quarterback Bryce Young No. 1 overall.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire