Texans grab Georgia OLB Nolan Smith in latest Mel Kiper mock draft

The Houston Texans can go for the combinations in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Houston will undoubtedly pick their franchise quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick. However, the No. 12 overall pick presents options. Will the Texans pair up their rookie quarterback with a rookie receiver, or will they give him a dynamic teammate on the opposite side of the ball whose task is to frustrate the opposing passer?

According to Mel Kiper from ESPN, the Texans go with the latter and take Georgia outside linebacker Nolan Smith with the 12th overall selection.

Houston had a rough time on both sides of the ball last season. It ranked 32nd in yards per play on offense (4.8) and 26th in yards per play allowed on defense (5.7). With the Texans’ first pick, I projected them to take quarterback Bryce Young, so with this one I’m giving them a quarterback for their defense. People in the league rave about Smith’s leadership skills, and he was outstanding at the combine. I named him as one of my risers after he ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at 238 pounds, and this is right in the range in which he could go. Smith, who tore his right pectoral muscle in November and missed the rest of the season, could be a foundational player for coach DeMeco Ryans, who is going to mold this defense in his own image. This pick, by the way, comes from the [2022 offseason trade with the Cleveland Browns], and the Texans also own the Browns’ first-rounder in 2024.

Smith would also give Ryans something he had for his last two seasons as the defensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers: a dominant edge defender. Ryans was able to work with Nick Bosa, which made coordinating the defense easier. Similarly adding Smith should help out with getting Ryans’ defense up to speed.

More 2023 NFL Draft!

