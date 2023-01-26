Texans grab first-round passing duo and edge rusher in Round 2 in Draft Wire mock

The Houston Texans may not have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but they can still give their roster a positive direction led by youth within the first 33 picks.

According to Luke Easterling from the Draft Wire, the Texans get passed over as the Chicago Bears deal the No. 1 overall pick to the Indianapolis Colts, who then use that move-up from No. 4 overall to select Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Of course, the Stroud selection does not hurt the Texans as they have been linked to Alabama’s Bryce Young since the summer. Houston takes Young with the No. 2 overall pick.

The Texans then use their No. 12 overall pick in Round 1 — obtained via a 2022 offseason trade with the Cleveland Browns — to select TCU receiver Quentin Johnston.

After landing this year’s top quarterback prospect at No. 2, the Texans jump ahead of a division rival (likely for a mid-round pick) to land the best pass-catcher in this year’s draft. Instead of letting the equally WR-needy Titans have a shot and Johnston (and having to face him twice a year), the Texans give Bryce Young a massive target with tons of length, athleticism and big-play ability.

With the Texans having their passing duo of the future locked up, they then go to the second round to find another edge rusher to either complement or replace defensive end Jonathan Greenard, a former 2020 third-rounder who is entering the final year of his contract.

Houston takes Kansas State edge defender Felix Anudike-Uzomah. The 6-3, 252-pounder generated 8.5 sacks, 11.0 tackles for loss, 46 combined tackles, two forced fumbles, and a pass breakup through 14 games for the Wildcats in 2022.

Anudike-Uzomah would be able to help the Texans’ defense with its pass rush and edge setting, which would take down opposing offenses a notch — a helpful start for Young and Johnston as they forge their connection.

