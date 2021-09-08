Are the Texans going to surrender the most passing yards in the NFL?

The Houston Texans and new general Nick Caserio dealt away Bradley Roby to the New Orleans Saints. The return for the Roby, an above-average man-to-man corner, is yet to be announced however it certainly indicates a look towards the future from the Texans’ front office.

Roby was considered the best perimeter corner in Houston and there is certainly an argument to be made that he was the best player in the secondary. He was signed to a three-year extension in April of 2020 under the Bill O’Brien regime and was having a strong season during the Texans’ dreadful 4-12 campaign before being suspended six games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

The secondary in Houston is somehow looking like an even bigger question mark than before as they prepare for Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and a full 17-game season. Roby was to serve the last of his six-game suspension during that game, but would have greatly solidified the perimeter defense moving forward.

Safety Justin Reid and new arrival Desmond King, a slot corner, are probably the only “sure things” left in the Texans’ secondary that would universally be considered above average at their position. Opposite of Reid, Eric Murray and Lonnie Johnson are expected to share time in the second safety position. Terrance Mitchell would appear to be the new No. 1 corner on the roster while old depth charts would project Vernon Hargreaves to play the other boundary corner.

It should go without saying: this is a concerning starting group in today’s NFL which frequently features three-wide receiver sets and offenses that run pass-heavy schemes. Not to mention more talent at the wide receiver position than at any time previously in NFL history.

This raises the question: Could the Texans surrender the most passing yards in NFL history?

Between the extended season to 17 games and the talent level currently present in the Houston secondary… would anyone be surprised if the Texans gave up the most passing yards by a defense in NFL history? — John Crumpler (@TexansDoc) September 8, 2021

Currently, the 2011 Green Bay Packers hold the NFL record for the most passing yards allowed in a single season, surrendering 4,796. Last season, the Atlanta Falcons led in this category with 4,697 yards. These numbers all happened in a 16-game season, with the 2021 season now set to have 17 games moving forward it seems very likely some poor defense will break this record in 2021.

Houston looks suddenly like a prime candidate. They have poor boundary corner play and a huge question mark at safety beyond Reid. The schedule features a bevy of different quarterbacks they’ll have to prepare for. On the young side, rookie phenoms in Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, and Trey Lance. Established stars such as Kyler Murray, Matthew Stafford, Russell Wilson, and Justin Herbert. Even the question marks, like Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, and Carson Wentz, are on teams with elite receiving threats like Odell Beckham, D.J Moore, and notorious Texans’ killer T.Y. Hilton.

Things could get ugly in Houston this season. One hope for Houston is their young pass rush that flashed in the preseason. Perhaps they can provide some help for the secondary. Otherwise, Tyrod Taylor and the offense may have an insurmountable challenge on their hands.