Texans GM Nick Caserio talks DeMeco Ryans’ hiring, expectations in Year 2

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio some gave insight into the decision to hire DeMeco Ryans as head coach ahead of Year 2.

Caserio, who appeared on FanDuel’s Up & Adams earlier this week, played a role in securing talent to build off three failed seasons in Houston that ended with coaches being shown the door.

Ryans, a former second-round pick and Pro Bowl linebacker for the AFC South franchise, served as the architect when placing the pieces in the correct order to win a division title for the time in four years.

“I can’t say enough great things about him,” Caserio said. “He’s one of the best coaches in the league, and we’re very fortunate to have, and I’m grateful to have the opportunity to work with him every day.”

Houston finished 10-7 and won the AFC South crown, making Ryans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud the fifth rookie head coach and quarterback duo to win the division. The Texans them thumped the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card round for their first playoff victory since the days of Bill O’Brien.

The Houston #Texans are AFC SOUTH CHAMPS! Here's how to get Texans playoff tickets for the wild card matchup against the Browns, as well as your Texans AFC Champions gear. https://t.co/O8ARBAWr85 pic.twitter.com/m9w16MSEoR — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) January 7, 2024

Anyone who predicted those results from Houston after a 3-14-1 finish must have had Doc Brown’s DeLorean or a Texans’ super fan hat on. After blowing a 24-0 lead to Patrick Mahomes on the road in Arrowhead, the Texans finished with a combined 7-26-1 leading up to 2023.

“We just needed a little bit of a jolt, and we were looking for the right person,” Caserio said. “Football, in the end, is a people business, and we can talk about schemes, but you need somebody that can galvanize an entire group of people.”

Ryans previously spent six seasons in San Francisco, including his final two seasons when he served as defensive coordinator. The 49ers defense was in the top 10 in points allowed both years under Ryans, peaking as the lowest-scoring defense in 2022.

“When you look at players’ performance in San Francisco, I would say he had a huge hand in developing Fred (Warner), Dre (Greenlaw) and Azeez (Al-Shaair),” Caserio said. “When you look at how his defenses played in San Francisco, they played with energy and fast and ferociously.”

Fred Warner says it was emotional seeing DeMeco Ryans after the game pic.twitter.com/nv6N4YpY8p — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 30, 2023

While most NFL franchises were hiring offensive-minded coaches, Caserio took a different approach after firing Lovie Smith, though Ryans’ past times with the organization didn’t factor into the decision.

“DeMeco and I really didn’t know each other besides knowing of each other. He’s such a great human being,” Caserio said. “He’s a great person and very genuine and sincere, and he is who he is. His energy and juice are on a consistent basis.”

A change of energy emmerged when Ryans arrived back to NRG Stadium for the first time since 2012. Fans got their wish as the inngural defensive standout signed on the dotted line to coach for the team that drafted him in 2006.

Waiting for DeMeco Ryan’s press conference to start. This is BY FAR the most media / people I’ve seen for a Houston announcement or event…ever. #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/eeNT2X2dyC — Paul Gallant (@GallantSays) February 2, 2023

During Ryans’ six-year stint in Houston, he was a first-team All-Pro linebacker (2007) and two-time Pro Bowler. He spent three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before retiring in 2015, but immedietly transitioned into coach the following offseason.

“When you can put yourself in the player’s shoes when you’re talking to the team and understanding that they’re looking at the coach and understanding he sat in that chair and has grown through some of that stuff, then it makes it easier for a player to do the things we ask of them,” Caserio said.

Ryans won the Pro Football Writers of America’s Coach of the Year and finished one first-place vote behind Cleveland’s Kevin Stefanski for the honor of the Associated Press’ honors.

Caserio took a plenty of heat for firing coaches after hiring one-and-done coaching staffs in back-to-back years. National media outlets pointed to the Texans’ record with Caserio as GM, and if Ryans had not produced the way he did in year one, it might have led to Caserio’s time ending in Houston.

Caserio admitted to learning from his mistakes. Smith’s firing was a wake-up call that change was needed in his approach to hiring coaches.

That led to arrival of Ryans. So far, it’s been the right move.

“You try to learn the best you can on a year-to-year basis,” Caserio said. “You have to make difficult decisions, but ultimately try to do what’s best for the organization as a whole.”

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire