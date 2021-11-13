Texans GM Nick Caserio says Titans are built in the image of Mike Vrabel, Jon Robinson

Week 10 may be the Houston Texans’ bye, but they are already working on the Tennessee Titans.

General manager Nick Caserio stopped by Texans Radio with play-by-play voice Marc Vandermeer and sideline reporter John Harris to talk about the Texans’ next opponent, the Tennessee Titans, who are atop the AFC South with a 7-2 record and coming off a big Sunday night win at the Los Angeles Rams, 28-16.

What [general manager] Jon (Robinson) and [coach] Mike (Vrabel) have done is they have kind of built their team in their own image,” Caserio said. “Mike is as tough mentally and physically as a player we’ve ever had in New England, and they play to it. And Jon has a great understanding of personnel and how to put a team together. So, they’ve put their stamp on it. They built a good program.”

What particular stood out to Caserio about the win over the Rams was how the Titans were able to play their style without bruising running back Derrick Henry. With Adrian Peterson as the figurehead feature back, the Titans still brought a physicality that allowed them to dominate the Rams.

“Obviously Derrick is a great player and makes a big difference, but they ran their offense and they did some things maybe they thought gave them the best chance to win, which you have to do each week,” said Caserio. “So, they have good players at other spots and they’ll just plug in what the next player is.”

The Texans are 1-8 on the season yet have a 1-1 mark in division play. Their matchup with the Titans on Nov. 21 will be the first time in 2021 the two side have met each other on the gridiron. Tennessee swept the Texans last season with a 41-38 win over Houston in Week 17 at NRG Stadium to ensure a division title.