Texans GM Nick Caserio says current coaching candidates did not trigger David Culley being fired

The Houston Texans’ 4-13 record was settled; it didn’t need pending review from the league office to confirm the club had lost 28-25 to the Tennessee Titans in Week 18 at NRG Stadium.

Nevertheless the Texans waited until Thursday, Jan. 13 to decide they were going in another direction at coach by firing David Culley after one year.

During the three full days that passed after the Texans’ final regular season game, the Miami Dolphins fired coach Brian Flores. Other coaches that made it to the available section were the Minnesota Vikings’ Mike Zimmer.

However, it isn’t just the retread coaches that are available that make this particular cycle interesting. There are young, fresh minds in the game in San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.

According to Texans general manager Nick Caserio, the crop of coaching candidates had nothing to do with the organization deciding to fire Culley on Thursday.

“Those are independent entities,” Caserio said. “I don’t think you make said decision based on all of a sudden something that has changed or something is different. I think you have to first start with your situation, evaluate it, make an honest assessment, make the decision and then if that so happens to be in conjunction with other things that happen in the league, that’s out of our control, out of my control. That’s really not the criteria to which, the lens through which you make those decisions. You have to look at everything as an independent entity.”

Even if the Texans didn’t make their decision regarding Culley because of the coaching candidates, they now become a part of the Texans’ plans moving forward. While they were independent from the decision on Culley, they are nevertheless intertwined with Houston’s coaching situation.