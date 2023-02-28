Texans GM Nick Caserio provides update on Laremy Tunsil contract extension

INDIANAPOLIS — Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio finally addressed one of the burning questions that most fans have wanted to know since the end of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Will the Texans offer left tackle Laremy Tunsil a contract extension?

“Laremy’s been a good player in this league for a long time,” Caserio said at the NFL combine. “He’s done a lot of good things for our team. So, I think each individual player, when the time comes, and it’s appropriate to have any conversations, we’ll go ahead and do that.

“A lot of respect for Laremy; we’ve had good conversations along the way. So, we will see how the offseason goes. I am not going to get into any individual conversations we have with players. But Laremy’s expressed his sentiments about wanting to be here in Houston. We’ll see if it works itself out the way everybody would like it to. We are going to take it one day at a time.”

Tunsil, 28, was selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins, believes he should be the NFL’s highest-paid tackle. He is currently making $22 million a year on his current contract, which ranks him right below San Francisco 49ers tackle Trent Williams, who makes $23 million per year.

A strong case can be made for Tunsil after his performance in 2022, as he only allowed one sack and was rated as the highest pass-blocking tackle with a 91.7 by Pro Football Focus. He was also selected for the third Pro Bowl of his career.

Caserio would not go into detail Tuesday on how the Texans deal with contract extensions. Still, the expression on his face lets the media know he is serious about ensuring that Tunsil is happy. Having Tunsil secure long-term also gives Houston confidence as to the protection their rookie quarterback will have while adjusting to the league.

