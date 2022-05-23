Texans GM Nick Caserio not surprised by Tom Brady pursuing broadcasting after NFL career is over

Before Nick Caserio took the job as the Houston Texans’ general manager, he was the New England Patriots’ director of player personnel from 2008-20. In fact, Caserio’s entire NFL career was spent with the Patriots as he worked for the organization in various capacities since 2001.

When Caserio shared his thoughts with “Payne & Pendergast” on Sports Radio 610 [KILT-AM] Monday about Brady’s future job with the NFL on FOX after he retires from the NFL, Caserio was none too surprised.

“I don’t think anything that Tom does surprises anybody,” said Caserio. “I think whatever Tom puts his mind to he’s going to be really good at. I think that’s been the history of his career. I think to make it 22, 23 years, whatever it is, it’s — we’re never going to see again.

“I’m not trying to go out on a limb here, but I think the amount of time, energy, and effort that Tom puts into his craft is immense and it’s massive. And my suspicion is he’ll put the same amount of energy into trying to be as good at that job as he is at being a Hall of Fame quarterback. So, certainly not going to put anything past Tom. That’s for sure.”

Caserio pointed out that the key to Brady being able to go from a sixth-rounder from Michigan who drove a yellow Jeep Wrangler to having his TB12 brand and a TV gig awaiting him after football was his focus on his job.

“As a rookie, so, he was the fourth quarterback, whatever it was, everybody knows the story,” Caserio said. “But he would take the practice squad players to the bubble on his own and he’d actually go through the practice script of what went on on the field and what went on during the course of the week, and it was all to simulate what was going to happen when he was on the field.”

FOX has the NFC package, which would mean Brady wouldn’t get as many chances to call Patriots or Texans games — unless they were cross-flexed. However, Brady will have plenty of opportunities to call games for his current squad, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are in the NFC South.

Story continues

List

2022 NFL schedule: Houston Texans play Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs in 21st regular season