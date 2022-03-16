Texans giving Jets 2023 sixth-rounder for oft-injured Blake Cashman

Joe Douglas has once again squeezed value out of a trade involving one of his predecessor’s picks.

The Jets are trading LB Blake Cashman to the Texans, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. New York will receive a sixth-round pick in 2023.

It’s a bit surprising that Houston would part with draft capital for Cashman, as he has played in just 14 games since ex-Jets GM Mike Maccagnan spent a fifth-round pick on him in 2019. The 25-year-old Minnesota product showed some potential as a rookie, but the oft-injured Cashman has played in just 14 career games.

Cashman made seven starts with the Jets and has 49 tackles, three TFLs and half a sack for his career. He played in just three games in 2021.

List