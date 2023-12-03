Texans will be getting plenty of exposure on Sunday, despite playing at 1:00 p.m. ET

When Sunday's Broncos-Texans game moved from 4:05 p.m. ET to 1:00 p.m. ET, some saw it as a slap in the face. It was the opposite.

As a regional CBS broadcast starting 20 minutes before this week's version of the game of the year (49ers-Eagles), Broncos-Texans would have been barely watched and largely ignored. Now, it's the top CBS game in the early window.

Look at the map from 506Sports.com. Geographically, the vast majority of the country will see the game.

Unfortunately, New York won't; they'll get Falcons-Jets early and Panthers-Bucs at 4:05 p.m. ET, along with 49ers-Eagles at 4:25 p.m. ET. Ditto for L.A. and Boston, which will be Clockwork Oranged into watching Chargers-Patriots.

Still, much of the country will get a chance to see what the Texans and C.J. Stroud are all about. Throw in the surprising Broncos, and the battle of 6-5 playoff contenders could be the best game of the day that isn't a rematch of the 2022 NFC Championship.