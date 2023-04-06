Texans take Georgia Tech DE Keion White in latest NFL.com mock draft

Much of the 2023 NFL draft will be about teams struggling whether they should meet a roster need or stick to their board and go with the best player available.

Adam Rank from NFL.com released a mock draft wherein teams make selections according to his opinion. The Texans naturally go with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud to provide an infusion of talent and stability under center after the Carolina Panthers take Alabama’s Bryce Young to start off the draft. The big need is taken care of.

Houston then takes an edge rusher in Georgia Tech’s Keion White to give new coach DeMeco Ryans a weapon on defense.

I know that you could go with a receiver — and if the teams above don’t listen to me and leave Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Jordan Addison available, then you jump at that opportunity. I’m not sure I’d take Quentin Johnston here, however. There seems to be a lot of wide receiver depth, and you can grab a target for your new quarterback at the top of the second round. I’d address defense at this spot. The thing I like about White is that he looks like a defensive tackle, plays like an edge rusher and runs like an outside linebacker. He’s a freak athlete who has somehow managed to stay under the radar, mostly because he didn’t play for a college powerhouse. Reminds me a lot of John Franklin-Myers.

Most of Houston’s roster needs are taken care of heading into the draft, and they would knockout two of their in Round 1 with this haul. Even if center is considered an area of concern, the Texans still have three Day 2 selections (No. 33 overall, Round 2; Nos. 65, 73 overall, Round 3) to find a rookie who can compete with veterans Scott Quessenberry and Michael Deiter for the starting job.

More 2023 NFL Draft!

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire