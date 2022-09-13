Texans gain no ground, still No. 25 in Touchdown Wire NFL power rankings

The Houston Texans didn’t lose to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, which should count for something. After all, the Colts had beaten the Texans in their past four encounters.

According to Mark Lane from the Touchdown Wire, the 20-20 tie with the Colts at NRG Stadium counted for nothing as the Texans did not move in the power rankings.

Last week: No. 25 When you play for a tie, you are what your record says you are. The Texans led by 17 but couldn’t close it out. Then, in overtime, coach Lovie Smith would have rather settled for a tie on a fourth-and-3 from the Indianapolis Colts’ 49-yard line with 26 seconds left rather than press on for a chance to win. Houston didn’t gain any ground with Week 1’s results.

The Texans will have a chance to move up in the power rankings as they take on the Denver Broncos Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Central Time from Empower Field. The Broncos are coming off of a loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Houston does have a little bit of momentum from the tie, and could leverage it to get their first win of the year.

