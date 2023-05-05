Texans G Shaq Mason says Kenyon Green ‘picks my brain a lot’

Shaq Mason is on his third different team in as many seasons, but he knows the drill in order to be a part of a functional offensive line.

The Houston Texans traded with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to obtain Mason’s services. The former New England Patriots 2015 fourth-round pick went to the Texans for a 2023 sixth-rounder.

To form cohesion, Mason knows it is a process.

“Really, it’s building continuity, taking it day-by-day,” Mason said. “Everybody’s out there grinding, trying to put our best foot forward. No matter who we’re playing beside, whoever the five are, I know we’re all going to be on the same page.”

The Texans have impressive pieces at two of their offensive line spots in three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil and former 2019 first-round right tackle Tytus Howard. The potential to have a third activate remains with former 2022 first-rounder Kenyon Green, who started 14 of his 15 games active last season at left guard.

According to Mason, the Texas A&M product is putting in the effort by tapping into Mason’s experience.

“Kenyon, he picks my brain a lot,” said Mason. “We’ve been talking. He’s been asking me things here and there.”

The Texans are in Phase 2 of their offseason workouts, which means there is on-field instruction but the offense and defense can’t compete against one another yet, not even in drills. The first phase of the offseason program consisted of more classroom work, which is where Green was able to demonstrate his dedication to improvement.

Said Mason: “One thing I know is that he cares. That’s a big thing coming from a guy that young. He cares about his craft. He cares about studying. He doesn’t want to mess anything up. That’s a lot coming from a young guy.”

Green, 22, had arthroscopic knee surgery in the offseason.

More Videos!

Brian Baldinger breaks down Texans DE Will Anderson

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire