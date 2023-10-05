Texans G Kendrick Green to miss rest of season after meniscus surgery

When word came that Texans guard Kendrick Green tore the meniscus in his right knee this week, it was clear he would miss time but it was not specified just how long he will be out.

Green had surgery to repair the injury and it provided a clearer timeline for his recovery. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he will not return to the field this season.

Green was acquired from the Steelers before the start of the season and he was starting at left guard before his injury.

The Texans have dealt with a number of injuries to their offensive line, but things are trending in the right direction for some of those injured players. Left tackle Laremy Tunsil was back at practice Wednesday and Tytus Howard has been designated to return from injured reserve. Howard has played right tackle, but there's been some talk about him taking over for Green while George Fant remains at tackle.