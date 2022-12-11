Texans G Justin McCray out against the Cowboys

The Houston Texans may give all of their snaps at left guard to rookie Kenyon Green against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Texans downgraded guard Justin McCray to out and left him behind in Houston. McCray had been listed on questionable on Friday’s injury report with a hamstring injury.

Although McCray had not logged a start since Oct. 30 against the Tennessee Titans in a 17-10 loss at NRG Stadium, the 6-3, 315-pound interior offensive lineman had split time with Green at left guard, contributing with 22 and 29 snaps in the last two games.

Green has been active for 12 games this season, starting in 11 of them.

