T.Y. Hilton owns the Houston Texans.

The Colts receiver broke their hearts again Sunday as he has done so many times in his career. Having a fairly quiet game, Hilton caught a 41-yard pass to the Houston 3-yard line at the 2-minute warning in a tie game.

It set up Philip Rivers‘ 5-yard touchdown pass to Zach Pascal with 1:47 remaining that proved the game winner.

The Colts, who beat the Texans 26-20 two weeks ago, won 27-20 on Sunday. They moved to 10-4 with their third consecutive victory, while the Texans fell to 4-10.

This one was ever bit as heartbreaking as that one was for Houston.

Two weeks ago, Houston had a chance to take the lead with less than two minutes to play. But Deshaun Watson fumbled a low snap at the Colts 2 and Anthony Walker recovered for the Colts.

On Sunday, the Texans were going in to move within an extra point of tying or a 2-point conversion of leading on a fourth-down throw from Watson to Keke Coutee, but as the receiver was trying to get into the end zone, Darius Leonard forced the fumble. Bobby Okereke recovered in the end zone with 19 seconds remaining.

Rivers went 22 of 28 for 228 yards and two touchdowns. Pascal caught five passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns, and Hilton contributed four for 71. Jonathan Taylor had 16 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Watson went 33-of-41 for 373 yards and two touchdowns. David Johnson had eight carries for 27 yards and caught 11 passes for 106 yards.

Texans fumble into end zone with 19 seconds left, giving Colts 27-20 victory originally appeared on Pro Football Talk