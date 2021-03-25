Texans’ free agency spending signals a team tanking in 2021

Breaking News:

Mark Lane
·2 min read
The Houston Texans signed a flurry of free agents and made three trades as new general manager Nick Caserio retooled the roster.

According to Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus, the moves just scream that of a rebuilding team that is bracing for tanking in 2021.

Whether or not it’s Houston’s intention, this free agency period is that of a “tanking” team commencing a rebuild. For that reason, I have no qualms with any deal dished out to these non-impactful free agent signings as it gets them in prime position to secure the No. 1 pick in 2022.

But if the Texans are genuinely trying to win, the worst decision stands out as bringing back Vernon Hargreaves III. It was only for one year, but he is currently penciled in as the starter opposite Bradley Roby. That sets them up for disaster, as Hargreaves earned the sixth-lowest-graded coverage grade among outside corners in 2020 (37.3).

As far as cornerback goes, Hargreaves did start for 16 games in 2020. However, the Texans have other options acquired in free agency in Desmond King and Terrance Mitchell. King started five of nine games played for the Tennessee Titans, who would go on to win the AFC South. Mitchell started all 16 games for the Cleveland Browns and recorded 13 pass breakups along with three forced fumbles.

What the Texans did in free agency was go out and address holes along the roster with veterans that offer depth as their best asset. Instead of getting by with Phillip Gaines in the middle of the season, the Texans were able to cull from the available free agent pool and get someone who may know a thing or two about the new scheme defensive coordinator Lovie Smith is going to use in the Tampa-2. Houston’s roster construction is that of a team looking to get through the season and maybe win some games along the way.

5 best games of Texans QB Tyrod Taylor's career

  • Breaking down WR Chris Conley’s contract with the Texans

    The Houston Texans signed receiver Chris Conley. Here is a look at how his $2 million max value contract breaks down.

  • Texans rework OLB Whitney Mercilus contract to free up $4 million in salary cap space

    The Houston Texans have reworked the contract of outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus to save $4 million in salary cap space.

  • Two more lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson

    The number of lawsuits filed against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson continued to grow on Tuesday. Two more lawsuits accusing Watson of sexual misconduct were filed and that brings the total to 16 since the start of last week. Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that one of the lawsuits filed on Tuesday involved an alleged [more]

  • Terrance Mitchell signs with the Houston Texans

    Mitchell played more snaps than any other NFL CB in 2020

