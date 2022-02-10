Have Texans found their quarterback of the future?

The Texans still have Deshaun Watson on their roster, but he won’t be their quarterback of the future. Davis Mills might be.

Watson, who faces 22 civil lawsuits stemming from allegations of sexual misconduct, was inactive for every game last season. That, combined with an injury to Tyrod Taylor, allowed the Texans to play Mills as a rookie.

The third-round draft choice made 11 starts, throwing 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. In his final five starts in particular, Mills showed promise by throwing for 1,258 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

So the Texans feel they have something to work with for the future as they head into the offseason looking to trade Watson.

“For us, of course, Davis Mills came in and did some good things,” new coach Lovie Smith said on NFL Network. “You know, when you’re not the starter, you get a chance to go against the (first) defense each week, so I got a chance to see him in a lot of different situations. He played about as well as any of the rookie quarterbacks did last year. So (I’m) excited about some of the things that he can bring.”

Mills’ 88.8 passer rating was second among rookies behind only Mac Jones and ahead of veterans Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, Ben Roethlisberger and Baker Mayfield.

Mills will have a familiar face grooming him next season with Pep Hamilton going from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator, replacing Tim Kelly, for the 2022 season.

