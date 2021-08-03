Texans to work out former Lions, Patriots, Bills tackle LaAdrian Waddle

The Houston Texans continue to evaluate the offensive tackle market.

According to Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790, the Texans have brought in former Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, and Buffalo Bills offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle.

The Lions signed Waddle as a priority free agent after the 2013 NFL draft. The former Texas Tech Red Raider started 24 of his 30 career games with the NFC North club.

In 2015, the Patriots picked up Waddle after the Lions injury-waived him in mid-December. The Columbus High School (Texas) product ended up bouncing back with seven starts over 31 game day activations with New England from 2015-18.

In 2019, the Bills signed Waddle to a one-year contract, but he never got to play as he sustained a quadriceps injury in training camp that landed him on injured reserve. Waddle has been out of football since.

Waddle getting a workout shows that new general manager Nick Caserio continues to go back to familiar talent wells to solve existing personnel issues.

