Texans work out former Jaguars tackle K.C. McDermott

The Houston Texans are taking a look at adding depth at tackle.

Texans worked out former Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants tackle K.C. McDermott according to a league source.

The former 2018 undrafted free agent from Miami played 16 games for the Jaguars, starting in one of them. All 16 of McDermott’s activations came in the George Warhop era from 2020-21. From 2019-21 Warhop, who is the Texans’ offensive line coach, served in the same capacity for Jacksonville under coaches Doug Marrone and Urban Meyer.

McDermott is 6-5, 311 pounds. The Giants signed him to their practice squad Sept. 12 and released him on Sept. 20. McDermott did not make the final cuts for the Jaguars at the end of the 2022 preseason.

