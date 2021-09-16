Texans focused on Browns’ ‘dynamic duo’ of Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney

The Houston Texans did a decent job of keeping quarterback Tyrod Taylor upright during the team’s 37-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Pro Bowler was sacked just once as he completed 21-of-33 for 291 yards and two touchdowns.

The Texans’ offensive line will be greatly challenged in Week 2 as they take on the Cleveland Browns Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at FirstEnergy Stadium. Defensive ends Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett combined for seven combined tackles, 1.0 sack, and a tackle for loss in their narrow defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs 33-29 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Playing the first game of the season in the Dawg Pound, the Texans’ passing game will face a formidable presence.

“I think that’s a very dynamic duo,” Taylor said. “Like I said, I spent a year with Myles. I understand the type of player he is, and I’ve played against Clowney and understand the type of player he is as well, too. So having those two guys, they’re trying to be the first one to the quarterback, obviously. So for us, this week we’re definitely going to have to handle those two in pass protection.”

One of the bodyguards for Taylor who will have his hands full is left tackle Laremy Tunsil. The two-time Pro Bowler knows that the offensive line is going to have to be on point against Clowney and Garrett.

“They are great players,” said Tunsil. “We have to come with our hard hats on and work. It’s going to be a battle for sure. In the game plan, we are mixing up some things to get those boys off track. The main thing is stick to our game plan and just come and be ready to play.”

Although Clowney was with the Tennessee Titans last year, and didn’t record a single sack, Garrett faced the Texans last year in Week 10, providing six combined tackles, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit, and a half-sack in a 10-7 Browns win.