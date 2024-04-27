Texans make their first pick of the 2024 draft, add CB Karami Lassiter

The Texans didn't have a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but their wait to add a rookie to the roster came to an end with the No. 42 pick.

Cornerback Kamari Lassiter was the team's first draft pick of the year. They have eight more picks in their pocket over the course of the next two days.

Lassiter played in 44 games for Georgia over the last three seasons and he was a starter for the last two years. He had 86 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, a sack and an interception for the Bulldogs.

Derek Stingley, Jeff Okudah, Mike Ford, C.J. Henderson, and Myles Bryant are also on hand at cornerback in Houston.