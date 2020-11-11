Texans fire vice president of communications Amy Palcic

The Houston Texans continue to make changes inside the building as they attempt to get to the bottom of why they started the year 0-4.

On Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the club fired vice president of communications Amy Palcic, who had been with the team since June 2013. However, she was no longer considered a “culture fit,” according to Schefter’s source.

According to the Houston Chronicle’s John McClain, team president Jamey Rootes was the one who fired Palcic. In addition to leading public relations for the team, Palcic also handled all relationship management with the league’s network TV partners.

Palcic was the first woman to be the head of an NFL public relations department, and her work was meritorious. In 2017, Palcic and the Texans PR department won the Pro Football Writers of America’s Pete Rozelle Award, which is given to the most outstanding team PR staff for that year. Not only was Paclic the first woman PR director to win the award, but she was the first PR director to win the award in their first year.

In 2016, Palcic was promoted from director of corporate communications to director of communications and eventually earned the vice president of communications title in April of 2018.

A graduate of Auburn, Palcic spent her 10 years as the director of communications for the Cleveland Browns.