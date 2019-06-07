Texans fire general manager Brian Gaine after less than 2 years on the job

The Houston Texans announced on Friday that they have fired general manager Brian Gaine.

The team announced the news in a statement from CEO Cal McNair:

“After a thorough evaluation of our football operations, we have decided to relieve Brian Gaine of his duties as general manager. Brian is a man of high character, and we appreciate his contributions to our organization.

“We will begin an immediate search for a new GM. In the interim, football operations will be led by senior vice president of football administration Chris Olsen.”

Texans acknowledge odd timing

The team acknowledged in the statement the unconventional timing of the firing that came after Gaine oversaw the team’s draft and free agency:

“While the timing may be unusual, this decision was made in the best interest of our organization in our quest to build a championship team for the city of Houston.”

The Texans fired general manager Brian Gaine after he oversaw the team's draft and free agency moves. (Getty)

Gaine worked closely with Bill O’Brien

Gaine, who had a close working relationship with head coach Bill O’Brien, served a brief stint leading the Texans’ front office, taking over general manager duties in 2018 after former general manager Rick Smith took a leave of absence in 2018 to take care of his wife Tiffany, who died of cancer in January of this year.

Before taking the general manager job in Houston, Gaine spent time working as a scout or front office executive for the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys, starting as a scout with the Jets in 1999. He was also the Texans’ director of player personnel from 2014-16.

The Texans are now working under the direction of McNair after his father and team owner Bob McNair died last November.

Another oddly timed NFL GM move

Gaine is the second NFL general manager to be fired under unorthodox circumstances this offseason. The Jets fired Mike Maccagnan in May after he too oversaw his team’s draft and free agency moves.

Maccanagan’s firing occurred amid reports of conflict with first-year head coach Adam Gase, who is acting as the team’s interim general manager until they find a replacement.

