The Texans Offense never got going in the first half, but they’ve found the right buttons to press to start the third quarter.

After a Vikings punt to start the half, the Texans drove 73 yards in seven plays for their first touchdown of the afternoon. Dan Bailey missed a 55-yard field goal on the next Vikings possession and the Texans tacked on a field goal of their own to cut Minnesota’s lead to 17-16.

The touchdown came on a 24-yard Deshaun Watson throw to wide receiver Will Fuller and another long hookup between the two set up Ka'imi Fairbairn‘s third field goal of the afternoon. The Texans offense struggled in their first half trip to the red zone as well, so they haven’t quite ironed everything out.

If their defense holds again, the Texans could find themselves in position for a fourth quarter lead and a shot at their first win of the season.

Texans finally find some offense, cut Vikings lead to 17-16 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk