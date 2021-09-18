The Texans feature several former Browns players in key spots

There will be a lot of familiar names and faces on the opposing sideline when the Houston Texans visit FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday in the Cleveland Browns home opener in 2021.

Five former Browns start for Houston, including three in the defensive back seven. Linebacker Christian Kirksey mans the middle for the Texans’ Tampa-2 defense under coordinator Lovie Smith. Kirksey was a Browns team captain and starter for several seasons.

Cornerback Terrance Mitchell and safety Eric Murray also start and project to play every snap, as they did in Houston’s Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tavierre Thomas has reprised his role as a special teams ace in Houston. The reserve cornerback did not play on defense.

On offense, tight end Pharaoh Brown is one of the top targets for quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Brown played for the Browns in 2019, while Taylor had a brief but memorable stint as the starting QB in Cleveland in 2018 before giving way to rookie Baker Mayfield.

Related

Cleveland native TE Pharaoh Brown wants to dominate former team

There were two more former Browns who played significant roles on the Texans too, but DT Vincent Taylor and LB Tae Davis are now on injured reserve. Taylor started for the Texans in Week 1, while Davis was a fixture at weakside LB during the preseason before going on I.R.