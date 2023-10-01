Texans fantasy Week 4: Start ’em and sit ’em against the Steelers

Finally, the Houston Texans get the big W — and against the Jacksonville Jaguars unexpectedly. Many thought the Texans would lose because of all the injuries that have been piling up for the Texans. Houston pulled it out convincingly, 37-17. Rookie C.J. Stroud was the star of the game, completing 20 passes on 30 attempts for 280 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. The young quarterback has grown every game and has shown to be a bonafide fantasy quarterback that one must start every week. Houston hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4, and it is a winnable game for the Texans. If offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik leans on Stroud, the Texans will likely be 2-2. Here is this week’s lineup.

Start 'em — QB C.J. Stroud

What more must be said? The No. 2 overall pick has 906 total passing yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions through three games and enters Week 4 sixth in the NFL for passing yards. Always start him.

Start 'em — WR Tank Dell

Big playability, along with Stroud’s accuracy, is a deadly combination. Dell is finally becoming an every-week flex starter and creeping up to a solid wide receiver two for most fantasy lineups.

Start 'em — RB Dameon Pierce

Pierce finally saw the end zone against the Jaguars, suggesting there are stll signs of life in the former Florida product. As the Texans offense starts to click, the run game will begin to open up. Continue to hold out for Pierce as it may start to come together soon.

Sit 'em — TE Dalton Schultz

Schultz is almost droppable at this point. If you have him, you should be looking for other tight ends. Stroud likes to throw the ball to open wideouts. Schultz is mediocre in desperation and when opportunities come his way, he drops the passes. Bench or drop Schultz.

Sit 'em — WR Robert Woods

Nico Collins and Dell are emerging as the legit one-two punch for Houston. Stroud loves throwing to those guys. Woods is still a great safety blanket, but when Stroud gets into some short third down situations, Woods is the guy, which suggests not many yards are in the future for Woods.

Sit 'em — Texans defense

The defense was fantastic last week, but they still need another week to prove they were legitimate. If the Texans defense can shut down the Steelers’ offense as they did versus the Jags, then Houston’s unit will have to be moved to a must-start going forward.

