Texans fans can vote for QB C.J. Stroud to win FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week

The Houston Texans may not have held steady with the Indianapolis Colts throughout their 31-20 loss at NRG Stadium, but C.J. Stroud delivered a worthy performance in Week 2.

The rookie quarterback was nominated for the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week. Stroud went 30-of-47 for 384 yards and two touchdowns. For the second straight week, the No. 2 overall pick avoided an interception as he posted a 63.8 completion percentage and a 103.5 passer rating.

Texans fans have until 2:00 p.m. Central Time Sept. 20 to vote for Stroud at NFL.com/FedEx or on Twitter via the @NFL published polls and on the NFL Mobile App.

If Stroud wins, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in his name to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), which will go towards needs-based scholarships to deserving HBCU students.

Other Air nominees include Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who went 31-of-44 for 364 yards and four touchdowns with a 125.6 passer rating. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith went 32-of-41 for 328 yards and two touchdowns with a 116.3 passer rating.

The FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week nominees included Philadelphia Eagles running back D’Andre Swift, who carried 28 times for 175 yards and a touchdown. San Francisco 49ers running back had 20 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown. Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert had 18 carries for 121 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday Night Football.

