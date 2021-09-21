Texans fall one place in USA TODAY Week 3 NFL power rankings

The Houston Texans lost a war of attrition in their 31-21 defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Not only did the Texans fall to 1-1 on the season, but they also sustained injuries across the roster, including starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

According to Nate Davis of USA TODAY, the loss didn’t hurt the Texans too badly in the power rankings. Houston went from No. 27 heading into Week 2 to now No. 28 overall.

28. Texans (27): Bad enough we have to see them on a national stage in Week 3. But now we have to watch third-round rookie QB Davis Mills replace perennially luckless Tyrod Taylor while Deshaun Watson continues collecting paychecks from his couch.

Across the AFC South, the Tennessee Titans propelled from No. 19 up to No. 12 after their 33-30 overtime win at the Seattle Seahawks. The Indianapolis Colts similarly dropped one spot from No. 25 to No. 26 following their loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Jacksonville Jaguars stayed at the bottom with no change from last week after losing 23-13 to the Denver Broncos.

Houston takes on the Carolina Panthers Thursday night at NRG Stadium. The Panthers are ranked No. 14 in the power rankings, an increase from No. 23 in Week 2.