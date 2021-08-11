Texans fall to last in NFL.com preseason power rankings

The Houston Texans have slipped to last place in the latest NFL.com power rankings.

According to Dan Hanzus, the Detroit Lions, who were originally No. 32, moved up to No. 31. Apparently things are better in the Motor City than they are in Clutch City.

The truth is impossible to deny: The Texans will remain underwater as a franchise until there is resolution to the situation surrounding Deshaun Watson. The quarterback is in camp while the allegations of sexual assault made in the 22 lawsuits filed against him remain under investigation, but Watson’s presence in camp feels entirely about the avoidance of fines over anything else. It seems far-fetched that Watson will be moved in a trade, and it seems equally far-fetched to imagine Watson playing football this season. David Culley is in the least enviable position you can imagine for a first-year head coach.

Culley may be in an unenviable position, but the 65-year-old rookie coach is relishing his first shot at being the top cat on the sidelines. It is that enthusiasm which could help the Texans play above expectations. It won’t last for a few seasons, but it may be just the antidote to the Bill O’Brien era, which sucked out all of the fun from NRG Stadium by the time he was fired after an 0-4 start in 2020.

Notice that in Hanzus’ evaluation there is nothing to be said of the roster. While pro football is all about the quarterback, it is still one of the best team games in sports. Is the Texans’ roster really that bad that they are the worst team in a power ranking?

Questions about the 2021 Texans will start to get answered Sunday night when Houston travels to Lambeu Field to kickoff the preseason against the Green Bay Packers. The last-place finishes in the power rankings will either have validity or not.