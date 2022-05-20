Texans fail to produce a top-25 player under the age of 25

The Houston Texans roster is devoid of proven talent. The problem is one that general manager Nick Caserio addressed with nine selections in the 2022 NFL draft.

However, the selections of Derek Stingley, Kenyon Green, Jalen Pitre, and even Dameon Pierce still have plenty of ambiguity as to their production in 2022. As talented as they may be, as much upside as they may have, it is difficult to bank on it at this moment.

According to Trevor Sikkema from Pro Football Focus, the Texans did not factor into his rankings for top-25 players under the age of 25.

Just because a team didn’t make the list doesn’t mean their outlook is poor. For example, the Los Angeles Rams similarly did not have a player on the top-25 list, but they have a culture and roster in place that allows them to get into the playoffs and compete for a Super Bowl.

Conversely, Houston doesn’t have the veteran presence to carry the team, and their culture is still being built. After all, Brandin Cooks can only go around so far on the roster.

Part of why the Texans don’t have any players on the top-25 list is due to unrealized expectations for players such as defensive tackle Ross Blacklock. For a 2020 second-round pick, the former TCU product has started in three of his 29 games played in Houston. Fellow 2020 draft mate, defensive end Jonathan Greenard, showed steady improvement through his first two years in the NFL, but nothing at a Pro Bowl level.

If the Texans want to have an optimistic outlook, the one player under age 25 that needs to make this list in 2023 is quarterback Davis Mills. Interestingly the only quarterbacks who made the list were the Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert and the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence. If that is the bar to make the list, then Mills should have a decent shot in 2022.

